Idiosyncratic Tailwinds and Latch Hook Rugs – TMO Daily Observations 2023-02-24 Ken_Ray Feb 24th, 2023 3:02 AM EST | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Morgan Stanley is out with a list of "idiosyncratic tailwinds" for Apple shares in 2023. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts joins Ken to talk them over. Plus – RR Auctions has a lot of really cool tech related stuff up for bids. Let's go bidding! Show Notes Morgan Stanley Makes AAPL "Top Pick" for 2023 MIB Original iPhone and "Undiscovered" Apple-1 Up for Auction Meet the Atari 400 Meet the Atari 800