IKEA Says Hello to HomeKit, Apple’s Diversity Boss, Huawei Targets the MacBook – TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-23

HomeKit compatible products are about to become easier to find and more affordable thanks to IKEA. Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about IKEA’s place in the smart home market, plus they noteDenise Young Smith’s new position at Apple, and Huawei’s new laptop that targets the MacBook.

