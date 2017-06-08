iMac and iMac Pro Under the Hood – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-08

There’s a lot going on with Apple’s new iMac lineup, so Jeff Gamet dives under the hood with Jeff Butts and TekRevue’s Jim Tanous.

TDO 2017-06-08: iMac and iMac Pro at WWDC There’s a lot going on with Apple’s new iMac lineup, so Jeff Gamet dives under the hood with Jeff Butts and TekRevue’s Jim Tanous.