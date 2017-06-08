iMac and iMac Pro Under the Hood – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-08

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

There’s a lot going on with Apple’s new iMac lineup, so Jeff Gamet dives under the hood with Jeff Butts and TekRevue’s Jim Tanous.

TDO 2017-06-08: iMac and iMac Pro at WWDC

12:31 PM Jun. 8th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

There’s a lot going on with Apple’s new iMac lineup, so Jeff Gamet dives under the hood with Jeff Butts and TekRevue’s Jim Tanous.

Sponsors

Readdle’s Spark email app, PDF Expert, Documents, and other apps are indispensable tools for Mac, iPhone and iPad users. Check out all of their products at the Readdle website.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

The Mac Observer's WWDC 2017 coverage sponsored by:

  • GigSky
  • Other World Computing
  • Readdle
  • SaneBox
  • iMazing

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account