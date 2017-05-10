Imagining a Siri Smarthome, Apple and Sleep Tracking, and the Real iPhone 8 – ACM 410

Bryan Chaffin

With Alexa Show and Microsoft Invoke, Bryan and Jeff envision the Siri smarthome of the future to make the case for an Apple Siri device. They also talk about what Apple might do with sleep tracking technology from Beddit, as well some sexy new renders of Apple’s unannounced iPhone 8.

Imagining a Siri Smarthome, Apple and Sleep Tracking, and the Real iPhone 8 - ACM 410

7:41 PM May. 10th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

