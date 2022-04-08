Sci-Fi Stuff We’re Waiting For: From Immersive Reality to Robot Companions
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Kolide – Kolide sends employees important, timely, and relevant security recommendations for their Linux, Mac, and Windows devices, right inside Slack. Visit the Kolide website to sign up today, and enter your email when prompted to receive your free Kolide Gift Bundle after trial activation.
Show NotesBryan and Jeff have pretty high expectations for the future of technology, and aren't afraid to share. This week they dive into what they want to see, ranging from immersive reality to companion robots, and debate what might become reality.
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Space Elevator
- Seamless and transparent data access, like the hand terminals in The Expanse
- Inertial Damper
- Alcubierre Drive
- Companion Robots
- The Expanse
- Westworld
- Knowledge Navigator
- Larry Niven
- Konstantin Tsiolkovsky
- Star Trek (TOS) The Naked Time
- Star Trek (TNG) The Naked Now
- Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum
Where to find us:
- The Context Machine on Twitter
- The Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
- Bryan's Twitter
- Bryan's Instagram
- Bryan's blog: GeekTells
- Jeff's Twitter
- Jeff's Instagram
- Jeff's YouTube Channel