Intel’s Whiskey Lake Processors, AirPort Express and AirPlay 2 – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-29

TDO 2018-08-29: Intel's Whiskey Lake Processors Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at Intel’s new Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake laptop processors, and to explain the new firmware update for the discontinued AirPort Express.