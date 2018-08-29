Intel’s Whiskey Lake Processors, AirPort Express and AirPlay 2 – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-29

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at Intel’s new Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake laptop processors, and to explain the new firmware update for the discontinued AirPort Express.
TDO 2018-08-29: Intel's Whiskey Lake Processors
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at Intel’s new Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake laptop processors, and to explain the new firmware update for the discontinued AirPort Express.
Sponsors
Jamf Now helps you set up, manage and protect your Apple devices on demand. They support macOS and iOS devices like the iMac, iPhone, and iPad, and let you keep track of operating system versions and serial numbers, plus you can manage email settings, and more. Three devices are supported for free, and additional devices cost just $2 a month. Head over to the Jamf website and sign up for your free account today.