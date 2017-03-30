Internet Privacy and VPNs – TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-30

Jeff Gamet

The Federal law allowing ISPs to sell our browser history without our consent passed both the House and Senate and is on its way to the White House. Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to look at what that means for our privacy and they explain why you might want to use a VPN.

1:57 PM Mar. 30th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

  1. jdoc

    I’m a big privacy wonk- very leary of Google et al. How is this different than what Google, FB, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple do? Are we being overly critical of ISP’s?

    March 30, 2017 at 4:50 EDT PM

