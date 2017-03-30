Internet Privacy and VPNs – TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-30

The Federal law allowing ISPs to sell our browser history without our consent passed both the House and Senate and is on its way to the White House. Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to look at what that means for our privacy and they explain why you might want to use a VPN.

