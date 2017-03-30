Internet Privacy and VPNs – TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-30

The Federal law allowing ISPs to sell our browser history without our consent passed both the House and Senate and is on its way to the White House. Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to look at what that means for our privacy and they explain why you might want to use a VPN.
- Listener comments: Android smartphone fingerpint sensors
- Apple’s USB-C Adapter Discounts End Friday
- Congress Says ISPs Can Sell Your Browser History on Party Line Vote
One Comment Add a comment
I’m a big privacy wonk- very leary of Google et al. How is this different than what Google, FB, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple do? Are we being overly critical of ISP’s?