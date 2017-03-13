Why iOS 10.3 Isn’t Going to Trash Your iPhone’s Data – TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-13

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Is iOS 10.3 going to destroy all the data on your iPhone? Spoiler: No, it isn’t. Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to explain what’s really going on with the transition to APFS in iOS 10.3, plus Jeff goes out on a limb and says the iPhone 8 will have a flat display with curved edges, just like the iPhone 7.

1:37 PM Mar. 13th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

