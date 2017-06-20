Where’s Apple going with ARKit in iOS 11? Bryan and Jeff weigh the pros and cons of mobile-device AR versus goggle/glasses AR. They also talk about Bryan’s cockamamie idea for iBooks inside Apple Stores, and go deep on some listener email on HomePod and Apple Car.
iOS 11 and AR, iBooks in Apple Stores, Listener Email - ACM 416
Sources referenced in this episode:
Tim Cook’s Take on a Siri Smart Home Controller – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-15
- Silicon Valley Company Towns and Going Deep on Tim Cook’s Plans for Apple Car – ACM 414
Jeff’s Twitter
Bryan’s Twitter
Jeff’s blog: Fresh Brewed Tales
Bryan’s blog: GeekTells