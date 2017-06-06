iOS 11 Hands On – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-06

Now that the developer preview of iOS 11 is out following Monday’s Worldwide Developer Conference keynote, Jeff Butts and Bryan Chaffin join jeff Gamet to talk about hands-on experiences with some of the new features.
TDO 2017-06-06: iOS 11 Hands On
Sponsors
GigSky is the first World Mobile Data service designed for Travelers. GigSky—either via Apple SIM or with GigSky’s own SIM—makes it simple to stay connected without having to worry about acquiring a new SIM in every country you visit. Simply launch the app, buy data, and go. Check it out at the GigSky website.