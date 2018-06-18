iOS 12 and 911 Calls, New Mac Predictions – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-18

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s improved 911 location information for iPhones in iOS 12, plus they share their thoughts on when we may see new Macs.
TDO 2018-06-18: iOS 12 and 911 Calls
