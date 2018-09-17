iOS 12 and Mojave Upgrade Thoughts, Cloud Storage, and Adapting Thunderbolt – Mac Geek Gab 727

iOS 12 is out, folks, and John and Dave have some experience with it that they’re happy to share. Of course, they take your questions, too, including those about your upcoming Mojave migration. Don’t miss this one, folks!

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

7:35 PM Sep. 17th, 2018 | 01:36:19

Sponsors

SPONSOR: BBEdit from Bare Bones Software

SPONSOR: Eero Mesh Wi-Fi – Use MGG for Free Shipping in USA and Canada.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

