iOS 12 is out, folks, and John and Dave have some experience with it that they’re happy to share. Of course, they take your questions, too, including those about your upcoming Mojave migration. Don’t miss this one, folks!
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version
MGG 727: iOS 12 and Mojave Upgrade Thoughts, Cloud Storage, and Adapting Thunderbolt
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 727 for Monday, September 17, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:01:20 Dead drive
- 00:09:46 iOS 12 Is Out Today
- 00:16:09 Mojave next week!
- 00:20:44 MGGJim-Disable USB Restricted Mode in iOS 12
- 00:23:03 Robin-QT-Drag-n-Drop from Safari Downloads Window
- 00:25:22 QT-Show Completed Jobs in Printer
- 00:29:32 Ernesto-Fast Charging and Playing Audio on iPhone
- 00:33:45 Jim-724-Resilio Sync Success Story
- 00:39:52 Greg-Don’t Fear the Reaper, Or the Dongles
- 00:46:28 Rick-Really Clean Install and Application Components
- 01:00:54 JP-Preventing Newer MacBook Pro Startup
- 01:07:57 Is it time to upgrade the iPhone?
- 01:11:03 Dual SIM and eSIM
- 01:15:36 David-Can I extend my router’s network with mesh?
- 01:22:01 Watching a single NFL game – NOT EASY
- 01:31:33 MGG 727 Outtro
