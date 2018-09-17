iOS 12 is out, folks, and John and Dave have some experience with it that they’re happy to share. Of course, they take your questions, too, including those about your upcoming Mojave migration. Don’t miss this one, folks!

MGG 727: iOS 12 and Mojave Upgrade Thoughts, Cloud Storage, and Adapting Thunderbolt iOS 12 is out, folks, and John and Dave have some experience with it that they’re happy to share. Of course, they take your questions, too, including those about your upcoming Mojave migration. Don’t miss this one, folks!