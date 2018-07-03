iOS 12 AutoFill Security Concerns, Samsung Phone Shared Photos Bug – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-03

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at the potential security threats in iOS 12’s Security Code AutoFill, plus they have some thoughts on Samsung smartphones randomly sending out photos.
TDO 2018-07-03: iOS 12 AutoFill Security Concerns
- iOS 12 Security Code AutoFill Raises Login Security Concerns
- Samsung Phones Randomly Sending Photos to Contacts is as Awkward as it Sounds
- TMO Background Mode Encore Interview with Freelance Tech Jounalist Kirk McElhearn
- Jeff is talking at WordCamp Denver in July
