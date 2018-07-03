iOS 12 AutoFill Security Concerns, Samsung Phone Shared Photos Bug – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-03

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at the potential security threats in iOS 12’s Security Code AutoFill, plus they have some thoughts on Samsung smartphones randomly sending out photos.

TDO 2018-07-03: iOS 12 AutoFill Security Concerns John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at the potential security threats in iOS 12’s Security Code AutoFill, plus they have some thoughts on Samsung smartphones randomly sending out photos.