iOS 12 Developer Beta 7 Problems, Google’s Creepy Location Tracking – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-14

Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss Apple’s released—and now pulled—iOS 12 developer beta 7, plus they look at how Google tracks you even when you think they aren’t.
TDO 2018-08-14: iOS 12 Developer Beta 7 Problems
Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss Apple’s released—and now pulled—iOS 12 developer beta 7, plus they look at how Google tracks you even when you think they aren’t.
Sponsors
Jamf Now helps you set up, manage and protect your Apple devices on demand. They support macOS and iOS devices like the iMac, iPhone, and iPad, and let you keep track of operating system versions and serial numbers, plus you can manage email settings, and more. Three devices are supported for free, and additional devices cost just $2 a month. Head over to the Jamf website and sign up for your free account today.
- Apple Rolls Out iOS 12 Developer Beta 7 for iPhone, iPad
- Apple Pulls iOS 12 Developer Beta 7 Over Performance Issues
- Surprise! Google Tracks You Even With Location History Off
- Here’s How to Stop Google from Tracking Your Location
- A List of Google Alternatives You Can Use
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed