iOS 12 Developer Beta 7 Problems, Google’s Creepy Location Tracking – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-14

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss Apple’s released—and now pulled—iOS 12 developer beta 7, plus they look at how Google tracks you even when you think they aren’t.

1:33 PM Aug. 14th, 2018 | 00:23:44

