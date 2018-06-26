iOS 12 Public Beta, Jeff’s Raspberry Pi Cloud Server Plan – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-26

Andrew Orr and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss why you may—or may not—want to install iOS 12 public beta, plus the dive into Jeff’s plan to make his own cloud file server with a Raspberry Pi.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2018-06-26: iOS 12 Public Beta

1:18 PM Jun. 26th, 2018 | 00:22:15

