Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss state IoT consumer protections, plus reaching public critical mass for demanding change. They also explain the Presidential Alert test that’s happening on Wednesday.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
IoT Consumer Protections, Presidential Alert Explained - TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-02
Sponsors
Start your hunt for the perfect employee with LinkedIn Jobs and get a special discount for being a TDO fan. Just Go to LinkedIn’s jobs site and get $50 off your first job post.