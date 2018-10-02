Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss state IoT consumer protections, plus reaching public critical mass for demanding change. They also explain the Presidential Alert test that’s happening on Wednesday.

IoT Consumer Protections, Presidential Alert Explained - TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-02 Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss state IoT consumer protections, plus reaching public critical mass for demanding change. They also explain the Presidential Alert test that’s happening on Wednesday.