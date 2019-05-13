iPad Dreams…and More Cowbell – Mac Geek Gab 761

It’s worth digging into your Mac’s auto-startup items every now and then, just to clean things up. That’s especially true when your two favorite geeks discover a new place to look… and find some very old stuff out there. Listen as John and Dave talk through all this and more. Plus, some great Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found from your fellow listeners, including one that’ll help you keep all your power tools charged. And, we might just have an answer to listener Scott’s iPad dreams. Press play, listen, and enjoy learning at least five new things!

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 761: iPad Dreams...and More Cowbell

7:09 PM May. 13th, 2019 | 01:27:42

It’s worth digging into your Mac’s auto-startup items every now and then, just to clean things up. That’s especially true when your two favorite geeks discover a new place to look… and find some very old stuff out there. Listen as John and Dave talk through all...

Sponsors

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

