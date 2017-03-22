Apple’s New iPad, Extortionists Threaten iCloud – TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-22

Apple introduced a new iPad and updated the iPhone SE yesterday, and today is dealing with hackers threatening to trash millions of iCloud accounts. Dave Hamilton joins Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s latest gear and lament the slow demise of the iPad mini, and to talk about how trying to extort money out of the company is a pretty bad idea.

