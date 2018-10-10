iPad Pro vs. Mac, Apple TV Games, iPhone Driver’s License – ACM 483

In this episode, Bryan Chaffin ask if Apple’s rumored next iPad Pro is the Mac replacement long predicted. They also discuss what went wrong with Apple TV gaming, and the pros and cons and cons and cons of iPhone driver’s licenses. They sneak some Anki Vector love in there, too.

