iPad Refresh, Mac Sales, and App Store Affiliate Program – ACM 473

In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet take a look at the new iPad icons uncovered in iOS 12. They also discuss the 14% drop in Mac unit sales and wonder why Apple doesn’t use that one weird trick of making new Macs to goose Mac sales. They cap the show with a look at why Apple would cancel the App Store Affiliate Program.
iPad Refresh, Mac Sales, App Store Affiliate Program - ACM 473
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Thin-bezel iPad with Face ID Hiding in iOS 12 Developer Beta 5
- Apple to Cut Apps from iTunes Affiliate Program Because Discovery Will Rock in iOS 12 and macOS Mojave
- Q3 Sales of Macs Take a Big Hit Thanks to Late MacBook Pro
