iPad Refresh, Mac Sales, and App Store Affiliate Program – ACM 473

In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet take a look at the new iPad icons uncovered in iOS 12. They also discuss the 14% drop in Mac unit sales and wonder why Apple doesn’t use that one weird trick of making new Macs to goose Mac sales. They cap the show with a look at why Apple would cancel the App Store Affiliate Program.

Apple Context Machine Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

8:10 PM Aug. 2nd, 2018 | 00:56:54

Apple Context Machine iTunes Art

Sources referenced in this episode:

