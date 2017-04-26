Future iPads are going to be designed in part based on changes in society, according to TMO’s own John Martellaro. John, along with Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet look at what’s coming for the iPad, and whether or not it’s evolving fast enough.
iPads, Robots and the Future of Tablet Computing - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-26
