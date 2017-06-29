The iPhone’s 10 Year Anniversary – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-29

Jeff Gamet

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look back on the launch of the original iPhone 10 years ago and talk about the impact it had on their lives.

TDO 2017-06-29: The iPhone's 10 Year Anniversary

3:05 PM Jun. 29th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

One Comment Add a comment

  1. craigr1947

    So sorry so sorry

    Kelly needs to learn to share podcast time. I am not sure what it is. Like today the subject is the iphone and I had to listen to her whole family history of ring tones.

    Maybe Kelly and I have a past life history but she needs to listen to the” iOS show” and see how they breath and let others come in with their thoughts.

    Kelly’s giggle s is cute – But It forces the others to pause – because it’s only proper etiquette to hear why the person giggling.

    Sorry to be harsh but I believe she needs to improve your listening skills learn how to breath and calm down – excitement is another way to dominate .

    June 29, 2017 at 4:08 EDT PM

