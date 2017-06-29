The iPhone’s 10 Year Anniversary – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-29

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look back on the launch of the original iPhone 10 years ago and talk about the impact it had on their lives.
TDO 2017-06-29: The iPhone's 10 Year Anniversary
- 10 year anniversary of the original iPhone launch
- Jeff, Dave, and Bryan are speaking at Macstock 2017
- On The Road to Macstock (at AltConf) with Jeff Gamet
- MacVoices #17151: Road to Macstock – Bryan Chaffin On Apple’s Changing Times
- MacVoices #17155: Road to Macstock – Dave Hamilton Talks About The Whys of Mesh Networking
