iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, with Jeff Gamet – ACM 522

Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet reunite to discuss Apple’s new product announcements, including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple’s trade-in program, midnight green, glass…it’s Bryan and Jeff, so of course they spin out of control on various and sundry side rails. Buckle up!
iPhone 11/Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, w/Jeff Gamet - ACM 522
