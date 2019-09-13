iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, with Jeff Gamet – ACM 522

Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet reunite to discuss Apple’s new product announcements, including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple’s trade-in program, midnight green, glass…it’s Bryan and Jeff, so of course they spin out of control on various and sundry side rails. Buckle up!

iPhone 11/Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, w/Jeff Gamet - ACM 522

11:48 PM Sep. 12th, 2019 | 00:00:00

SPONSOR: Keeps. Losing Hair sucks. Keeps can help. Receive your first month of treatment for free at Keeps.com/acm. Hair today. Hair tomorrow.

Sources referenced in this episode:

