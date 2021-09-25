Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet take a deep dive into Apple’s new product announcements, including iPhone 13 Pro and its camera, Apple Watch 7, and the new iPad mini.

iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch 7, and iPad mini, with Jeff Gamet - ACM 556

11:42 PM Sep. 24th, 2021 | 01:11:28

