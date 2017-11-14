iPhone 3D Cameras, Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV Series – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-14

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and The Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple bringing 3D depth sensing to future iPhone cameras, plus they look at Amazon’s plans for a Lord of the Rings-based TV series.

TDO 2017-11-14: iPhone 3D Cameras

1:28 PM Nov. 14th, 2017 | 00:25:56 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

VideoBlocks brings you all of the stock video footage, audio, and images you can imagine for a fraction of the cost of other services. It’s all royalty-free for personal and commercial projects, and new content is added regularly so there’s always something fresh to download. TDO listeners can get the Triple Bundle with unlimited video, audio, and image access for a full year for just $149.

