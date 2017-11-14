iPhone 3D Cameras, Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV Series – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-14

Bryan Chaffin and The Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple bringing 3D depth sensing to future iPhone cameras, plus they look at Amazon’s plans for a Lord of the Rings-based TV series.
TDO 2017-11-14: iPhone 3D Cameras
Bryan Chaffin and The Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple bringing 3D depth sensing to future iPhone cameras, plus they look at Amazon’s plans for a Lord of the Rings-based TV series.
Sponsors
VideoBlocks brings you all of the stock video footage, audio, and images you can imagine for a fraction of the cost of other services. It’s all royalty-free for personal and commercial projects, and new content is added regularly so there’s always something fresh to download. TDO listeners can get the Triple Bundle with unlimited video, audio, and image access for a full year for just $149.
- Rear Facing Camera May be Coming in 2019 iPhone
- Amazon Buys Lord of the Rings TV Series with Pre-Fellowship Stories
- Adam Christianson’s The Maccast
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed