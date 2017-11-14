iPhone 3D Cameras, Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV Series – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-14

Bryan Chaffin and The Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple bringing 3D depth sensing to future iPhone cameras, plus they look at Amazon’s plans for a Lord of the Rings-based TV series.

