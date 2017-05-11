iPhone 8 3D Cameras, iPhone and Social Platforms – TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-11

Apple has a supplier for 3D cameras for the iPhone 8, and the question is exactly how will they be used. Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to debate what Apple intends to do with 3D on the new iPhone, plus they look at how the iPhone’s hardware features may be more important than its software.

