iPhone 8 Biometric Sensors, FCC and Smartphone Radio Chips – TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-17

New reports say Apple won’t include a Home button on the iPhone 8 this fall. Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to look at what that means for Touch ID and biometric authentication on the new phone, plus they offer up their thoughts on an FCC request for smartphone makers to enable the FM radio chips in smartphones.

