iPhone 8 Face Scanning, Building a Hackintosh, High Sierra Beta – ACM 418

Bryan is out on vacation so Jeff Butts joins Jeff Gamet to talk about reports saying the iPhone 8 will ditch Touch ID for facial recognition, building a hackintosh, and macOS High Sierra beta experiences.

ACM 418: iPhone 8 Face Scanning, Hackintosh 101 Bryan is out on vacation so Jeff Butts joins Jeff Gamet to talk about reports saying the iPhone 8 will ditch Touch ID for facial...