iPhone 8 Face Scanning, Building a Hackintosh, High Sierra Beta – ACM 418

Jeff Gamet

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Bryan is out on vacation so Jeff Butts joins Jeff Gamet to talk about reports saying the iPhone 8 will ditch Touch ID for facial recognition, building a hackintosh, and macOS High Sierra beta experiences.

ACM 418: iPhone 8 Face Scanning, Hackintosh 101

3:45 PM Jul. 5th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sources referenced in this episode:

