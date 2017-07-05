iPhone 8 Face Scanning, Building a Hackintosh, High Sierra Beta – ACM 418

Bryan is out on vacation so Jeff Butts joins Jeff Gamet to talk about reports saying the iPhone 8 will ditch Touch ID for facial recognition, building a hackintosh, and macOS High Sierra beta experiences.
ACM 418: iPhone 8 Face Scanning, Hackintosh 101
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Report: Facial Recognition to Replace Touch ID on iPhone 8
- The 5 Best PC Motherboards for Creating a Hackintosh
- The 5 Best Hackintosh Graphics Cards
- Get Started With a Prebuilt Hackintosh Computer
- One Part of a Hackintosh High Sierra Build Is Easier
- tonymacx86.com
- Unibeast and Multibeast downloads
- Clover
- macOS High Sierra beta experiences
- Jeff’s Twitter
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Jeff’s blog: Fresh Brewed Tales
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells