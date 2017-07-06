iPhone 8 Sans Touch ID, WebVR Community Group – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-06

Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to look at a report claiming Touch ID won’t be an iPhone 8 feature, plus they offer up their thoughts on Apple engineers joining the WebVR Community Group.
TDO 2017-07-06: iPhone 8 Touch ID, WebVR
- Report: Facial Recognition to Replace Touch ID on iPhone 8
- Apple Joins WebVR Community Group
- Jeff, Dave, and Bryan are speaking at Macstock 2017
- On The Road to Macstock (at AltConf) with Jeff Gamet
- MacVoices #17151: Road to Macstock – Bryan Chaffin On Apple’s Changing Times
- MacVoices #17155: Road to Macstock – Dave Hamilton Talks About The Whys of Mesh Networking
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed