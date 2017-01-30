Goodbye iPhone Activation Lock Checker, Presidential Immigration Ban and Apple – TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-30

Apple shut down its iPhone Activation Lock Status checker without any explanation, which raises a few questions. Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at what may be behind Apple’s decision, plus they look at what impact the presidentail executive order banning immigration from certain countries could have on Silicon Valley companies such as Apple.

