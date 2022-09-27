iPhone and Prices and India and Oprah – TMO Daily Observations 2022-09-27

Ken_Ray

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download Audio

iPhone ASPs are headed higher – not once, but twice! Plus iPhone 14 production starts in India and Oprah and Apple TV+ redefine the nature of their association. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts joins us to break it all down.

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Sponsors

Zocdoc is a FREE app that shows you doctors who are patient-reviewed, take your insurance and are available when you need them. Go to Zocdoc.com/TDO and download the Zocdoc app for free.

Show Notes

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.