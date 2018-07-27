Under the Hood with iPhone Cellular Data, Uninterrupted Power Supplies – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-27

Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to go under the hood with iPhone cellular data management along with uninterrupted power supplies, or UPS, for our computers.
TDO 2018-07-27: Under the Hood with iPhone Cellular Data
- Exploring iPhone cellular data management
- Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) explained
- Jeff is talking at WordCamp Denver in July
