Having taken it off the table earlier this year, TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has put iPhone SE 4 back in play. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts joins Ken to talk about what Apple building its own 5G modem for the SE could mean for other Apple gear. Plus – Bad guys are stealing AirPods Max off of people’s heads in NYC. HOW COULD YOU NOT HEAR THEM CO… oh… yeah…

