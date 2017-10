Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the possibility of an iPhone Apple Pencil, plus they look at Disney’s new Movies Anywhere service.

TDO 2017-10-13: iPhone Stylus, Movies Anywhere Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the possibility of an iPhone Apple Pencil, plus they look at Disney’s new Movies Anywhere service.