TDO 2017-10-31: Animoji, Apple Feature Drift John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet share their reactions to iPhone X Animoji, talk about Apple product feature drift, and speculate on what could be in store for the MacBook and MacBook Pro.