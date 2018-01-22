The iPhone X Doom Report, WeChat’s Mini-app Platform – TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-22

Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to sort out what’s really going on with a report that Apple is discontinuing the iPhone X, plus they look at WeChat’s mini-app platform that runs inside the messaging app.
TDO 2018-01-22: The iPhone X Doom Report
- KGI Securities analyst says Apple discontinuing iPhone X
- WeChat’s mini-app platform
One Comment Add a comment
This is what Kuo has predicted will happen this Fall with respect to the iPhone lineup:
https://www.macrumors.com/2018/01/22/kgi-apple-will-discontinue-original-iphone-x/
• iPhone SE: $349
• iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: $449 and $569
• iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: $549 and $669
• 6.1-inch iPhone with Face ID: $649 or $749
• 5.8-inch second-generation iPhone X: $999
• 6.5-inch second-generation iPhone X Plus: $1,099
Not out of the realm of possibility.