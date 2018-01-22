The iPhone X Doom Report, WeChat’s Mini-app Platform – TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-22

Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to sort out what’s really going on with a report that Apple is discontinuing the iPhone X, plus they look at WeChat’s mini-app platform that runs inside the messaging app.

TDO 2018-01-22: The iPhone X Doom Report Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to sort out what’s really going on with a report that Apple is discontinuing the iPhone X, plus they look at WeChat’s mini-app platform that runs inside the messaging app.