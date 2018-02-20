iPhone X Perceived Failure, Siri’s Device Delegation – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-20

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about the perception that iPhone X sales are tanking, plus they explain Siri’s hierarchy in deciding when it should respond from your iPhone, iPad, or HomePod.

TDO 2018-02-20: iPhone X Perceived Failure John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about the perception that iPhone X sales are tanking, plus they explain Siri’s hierarchy in deciding when it should respond from your iPhone, iPad, or HomePod.