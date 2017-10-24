iPhone X Pre-order Tips, APFS Snapshots Rant- TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-24

Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to offer up some tips on improving your odds of getting a launch day iPhone X, plus they look at Apple’s almost hidden APFS Snapshots feature.

TDO 2017-10-24: iPhone X Pre-order Tips

1:38 PM Oct. 24th, 2017 | 00:22:58 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

  • Tips for increasing your chance of getting and iPhone X
  • APFS and Snapshots
