iPhone X Pre-order versus iPhone 8 – TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-26

John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to discuss why they’re going to try to pre-order the iPhone X tonight, or in Kelly’s case why she’s happy with the iPhone 8 instead.

TDO 2017-10-26: Why Jeff & John are Getting iPhone X

1:18 PM Oct. 26th, 2017 | 00:23:29 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

  • Why John and Jeff want the iPhone X and why Kelly bought the iPhone 8 instead
