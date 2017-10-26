iPhone X Pre-order versus iPhone 8 – TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-26

John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to discuss why they’re going to try to pre-order the iPhone X tonight, or in Kelly’s case why she’s happy with the iPhone 8 instead.

TDO 2017-10-26: Why Jeff & John are Getting iPhone X John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to discuss why they’re going to try to pre-order the iPhone X tonight, or in Kelly’s case why she’s happy with the iPhone 8 instead.