iPhone X Pre-orders, Bryan’s Pepcom SF Cool Finds – TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-27

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s iPhone X pre-order process, plus Bryan found some cool tech products at Pepcom in San Francisco.

TDO 2017-10-27: iPhone X Pre-orders

1:14 PM Oct. 27th, 2017 | 00:02:01 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

