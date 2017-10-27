iPhone X Pre-orders, Bryan’s Pepcom SF Cool Finds – TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-27

Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s iPhone X pre-order process, plus Bryan found some cool tech products at Pepcom in San Francisco.
TDO 2017-10-27: iPhone X Pre-orders
- iPhone X Pre-order Experiences
- iPhone X Orders Arrive, Delivery Times Jump to 2-3 Weeks in Minutes [Update]
One Comment Add a comment
There are issues with the audio upload. It cuts out around 2:30 both on the website and on iTunes.