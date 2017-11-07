iPhone X Questions Answered – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-07

Jeff Butts and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to ask questions from the perspective of someone who doesn’t have an iPhone X yet. They talk about the iPhone X screen, Face ID, Portrait Mode photos, Apple Pay, and more.

TDO 2017-11-07: iPhone X Questions Answered

2:20 PM Nov. 7th, 2017 | 00:25:34 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

  • Andrew Orr and Jeff Butts ask their iPhone X questions
