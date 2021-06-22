Journalist and author Chris Stokel-Walker joins host Charlotte Henry to discuss Apple’s forthcoming Mail Privacy Protection and its implications for the e-mail newsletter market. They also discuss the history, and future, of TikTok.

Is Apple Really Going After Substack? Journalist and author Chris Stokel-Walker joins host Charlotte Henry to discuss Apple’s forthcoming Mail Privacy Protection and its implications for the e-mail newsletter market. They also discuss the history, and future, of TikTok.