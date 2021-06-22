Journalist and author Chris Stokel-Walker joins host Charlotte Henry to discuss Apple’s forthcoming Mail Privacy Protection and its implications for the e-mail newsletter market. They also discuss the history, and future, of TikTok.
Download: MP3 Version
Is Apple Really Going After Substack?
Journalist and author Chris Stokel-Walker joins host Charlotte Henry to discuss Apple’s forthcoming Mail Privacy Protection and its implications for the e-mail newsletter market. They also discuss the history, and future, of TikTok.
- Apple is Coming After Substack and the Email Newsletter Industry
- iOS 15: How to Turn on Mail Privacy Protection
- Substack, That’s Where It’s at— Media+
- Reviewing Revue, Substack, and Clubhouse — Media+
- What iOS Changes (Might) Mean for the Advertising Industry — Media+
- Books by Chris Stokel-Walker
- Chris Stokel-Walker on Twitter
- Charlotte Henry on Twitter