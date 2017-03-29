The ISP Coup, an Apple VPN, and Samsung’s Bixby Gambit – ACM 404

Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

ISPs performed a coup against consumers, and they did so in collusion with one of America’s major political parties. Bryan and Jeff are two tense geeks about it. Their solution would be for Apple to launch a VPN integrated into Apple’s products. And then there’s Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and that company’s delusions of software relevance. Oh, and Bixby, which could eventually succeed in making Samsung relevant.

The ISP Coup, an Apple VPN, and Samsung's Bixby Gambit - ACM 404

5:56 PM Mar. 29th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sources referenced in this episode:

