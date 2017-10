Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to share their reactions to iTunes 12.6.3 and the App Store, look at the EFF’s take on iOS 11’s Control Center settings, and offer their condolences for AOL Instat Messenger.

