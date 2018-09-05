Interview Jean MacDonald and James Dempsey from The Weekly Review Podcast – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-05

Jean MacDonald and James Dempsey from The Weekly Review podcast join Jeff Gamet to talk about their show, getting organized, using OmniFocus, Micro.blog, and Star Trek: Voyager.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2018-09-05: Jean MacDonald and James Dempsey
- The Weekly Review podcast
- James Dempsey
- OmniFocus
- Jean’s Star Trek: Voyager Viewer’s Guide
- Lee Draws 365 Star Trek Scribbles
- Jean MacDonald on Micro.blog
- James Dempsey on Micro.blog
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed