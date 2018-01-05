Jimmy Iovine Leaving Apple, CES 2018 Predictions – TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-05

Kelly Guimont and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a report that Jimmy Iovine is planning to leave Apple, plus they offer up some CES 2018 predictions.
TDO 2018-01-05: Jimmy Iovine Leaving Apple
- Jimmy Iovine May Leave Apple in August
- CES 2018 predictions and expectations
