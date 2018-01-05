Jimmy Iovine Leaving Apple, CES 2018 Predictions – TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-05

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Kelly Guimont and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a report that Jimmy Iovine is planning to leave Apple, plus they offer up some CES 2018 predictions.

TDO 2018-01-05: Jimmy Iovine Leaving Apple

1:54 PM Jan. 5th, 2018 | 00:25:15 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

The Mac Observer's CES 2018 coverage sponsored by:

  • elgato
  • Other World Computing
  • Smile
  • CES
