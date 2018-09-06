Interview Ken Ray from Mac OS Ken and Mission Log – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-06

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Ken Ray from Mac OS Ken and Mission Log joins Jeff Gamet to look at the changing podcast market, crossing over into new audiences, VR, the Roddenberry Nexus, and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

11:00 AM Sep. 6th, 2018 | 00:28:12

