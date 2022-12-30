Ken Ray’s Most Important and Interesting Stories of 2022 – TMO Daily Observations 2022-12-30

Ken_Ray

The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
Download Audio

TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts turns the tables on TDO Host Ken Ray today, asking Ken about his most important and most interesting stories of 2022. That the answers are COVID and AR respectively will likely come as no surprise.

