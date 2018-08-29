Killing the Lighting Port, Buying into Apple Watch Series 4 – ACM 477

What would it take for Apple to ditch the Lightning port on iPhones? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet explore the possibilities, and Bryan ends up convincing himself to buy Apple’s not-shipping-yet AirPower charging pad. They also ask themselves what it would take for them to want Apple Watch Series 4, iPhone Xs, new iPad Pros, and new MacBooks. Their conclusion? It’s going to be an expensive fall.
Killing Lighting Port, Apple Watch Series 4 - ACM 477
