Leaked iPhone 8 Schematic, Apple's Diabetes Blood Sensor - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-13 If the schematic that leaked today is real, Apple is putting the Touch ID sensor on the back of the iPhone 8. Dave Hamilton and...